Cold Shoulders, Nineties Throwbacks & Other Trends that Rocked Fashion 2016

Seven sparkling designers tell Shagun Shah what floated their boat in the lively waters of fashion in 2016 and the New Year hold for them

1. Neons and Minis = Big Fail!

— Natasha J

Trends that were a big hit…

Off shoulders, chokers, bomber jackets, high slits and cut-outs, translucent fabrics, nudes.

Trends that were a big fail…

Neons and minis.

Also Read: Taking on a runway with stripes

Your inspiration this year…

My inspiration this year was mainly the Indian royal gardens and kalamkari flowers.

In both my collections we had used some form of kalamkari, whether it was a print, or lining or even small embroidery.

How menswear evolved in 2016…

Previously menswear was all about the straight simple cuts; the only things that kept changing were the colour or embroidery placements! But this year there is a big change in men’s clothing, especially Indian-wear. There are so many different forms of drapes and cut and sew techniques in kurtas and long shirts now. There is just a lot more scope for styling and drama with menswear now.

Current favorite muse…

Currently it would be Gigi Hadid! She is so gorgeous and she has done a fabulous job with her new line in collaboration with Tommy.

Greatest achievement…

2016 was actually a big step for the label – Natasha J. It was our first ever brand collaboration, and it was with the renowned jewellery brand TBZ – The Original. It was a very exciting time as we got together and designed a line of festive garments which went hand-in-hand with TBZ’s temple jewellery collection.

That one actress you want to dress…

Currently, I would love to see DeepikaPadukone or Priyanka Chopra in any of my creations. They are both just rocking the global cinema and are great style icons. I would love to see these stunners especially in one of my bomber jackets teamed with a ghaghra!

One style that has been your favourite and will stay so for a long time…

It has to be the Indian-wear floor lengths. They never fail to make you look classy!

Next up?

Up next are clothes, clothes and more clothes! Currently I am working on my Summer-Resort 2017 collection which in undergoing fabric sampling, colour dyeing techniques, different print forms and lots more till we find the right mix of them all… and have a fresh new look for summer 2017.

2. Bomber – A lasting hit

– Paresh Lamba

Trends that were a big hit…

Layering blazer over bomber and vice versa – but it’s the bomber’s practical appeal that has made it a lasting hit.

Trends that were a big fail…

Wearing two polos or buying one that was pre-layered – a big no-no!

Your inspiration this year…

Bright colour palettes with zesty prints, from micro prints to loud-bold prints on tailored and casual suits.

How menswear evolved in 2016…

Last year I saw the menswear market grow faster than the women’s wear market. Men have upgraded their mindset to fashion and this will be a continuous process hereafter.

Current favourite muse…

RiteishDeshmukh – his revamped look gives an extra perk to carry off bright colours and bold prints. I love dressing him up for a Marathi game show ‘ViktaaKa Uttar’.

Greatest achievement …

I don’t think there is a single greatest achievement, since it’s an ongoing process. The label has progressed one step higher by going online and Amazon Fashion Week SS’17 being another.

That one actor you want to dress…

I can’t say one, I’d rather say many and not mention names because I love the way some carry themselves and there are some who need help.

One style that has been your favourite and will stay so for a long time…

The classic tailored double-breasted suit.

Favourite designer from the young, new lot…

MSGM by Massimo Giorgetti; his prints are iconic.

Also Read: How to style your shirt over lehenga

Next up?

Autumn-Winter collection 2017 is all about deconstruction within construction of garments…The play of tailor-made and a pop of surprise trimming. Monochromes and interesting play of textured fabric will be the main highlights.

We are planning to open our new bespoke outlet in Hyderabad. Also looking forward to Amazon Fashion Week AW ’17.

3. The Circus

All About Flashbacks

Overview of fashion through 2016…

The year 2016 has been all about flashbacks. Layering to velvet to slip dresses, it all reminds us of the fashion trends from the ’90s. Rockstar luggage bags, puffy sleeves, shiny sequins, boyfriend jackets to clogs and sneakers were also a big hit.

Trends that were a big hit…

Velvet, bell sleeves, slip dresses, luggage clutch bags with wide embellished straps and clogs were amongst a few trends to make it to the top this year.



Trends that were a big fail…

Naked dresses, celebrity collections, humongous headphones.

Your inspiration…

The Greek way of fashion! We loved how the Greeks invented the overskirt trend centuries ago. We took that as an inspiration, wrapped it with a little bit of playfulness and created a collection called “The Peplos”.

How menswear evolved in 2016…

From patterned suits in bright colours to pajama trousers, menswear has become the new area to look out for. New materials are being experimented with, like silk in shirts and prints inspired by eastern elements like dragons, animals and flowers.

Current favourite muse…

Jacqueline Fernandez in our sapphire outfit from our Peplos collection! She looked so preppy and fun and carried the outfit so well. We loved it!

Greatest achievement…

We did an experimental shoot in 2016 and it turned out to be fabulous.

That one actress you want to dress…

Kangana Ranaut

One style that has been your favourite and will stay so for a long time…

Bell sleeves. We love the oomph it adds to an outfit. It’s a trend that’s fun and flirtatious at the same time.

Favourite designer from the new lot…

Shock Pink – we like their silhouettes, style and the colour palette they use.