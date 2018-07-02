Celebs participate in fashion fundraiser event ‘Ramp the Cause’ by Faith Foundation

‘Ramp the Cause’ is a globally organized prestigious fashion fundraiser initiative of Sanrakshan Pte Ltd Singapore. The mission of Dr. Vani Khare, Founder Sanrakshan Pte Ltd Singapore & Faith Foundation Trust India is to call people from all kinds of different backgrounds to come and walk the ramp to represent the causes that they strongly feel for.

6 different cause-centric themes are assigned to ramp walkers to raise voices towards prevention, protection, equality, sustainability and empowerment of women and children. Vani Khare the founder who has conceptualised this event quotes “Who says raising awareness can only be done by walking in protest, instead we can bring the voices on the ramp with all the beauty and grace and achieve better results because we can directly enable and protect children via funds raised.”

Through this event they raise funds to support the collective vision of Faith Foundation and Sanrakshan Pte Ltd which is to create safe spaces for 25 million children by 2025. Barnali Sudhanshu who is administrative director of the foundation says ‘we can only achieve this target by creating awareness with all the existing social sectors which also includes artists and celebrities and infuencers.’ Divya Bhushan, who heads the communication and public relation of Faith Foundation says ‘I consider childhood abuse as most silent and heinous crime, and I believe we can only shatter this silence when we collectively raise our voices together.’

Shweta Khare who heads the social media communication of Faith Foundation says, ‘adding the voices of celebrities and influencers to cause is also important because in India, citizens listen to them and follow them.’ Fund raised through Ramp the Cause India, goes to their non-profit wing Faith Foundation trust that works towards the prevention of childhood sexual abuse. Ramp the Cause Mumbai projected out 6 different causes as theme for the celebrities and general public to walk.

Women for wildlife

Child Abuse and Neglect

Shattering the glass ceiling

He for She

Individual for relationships

Breaking the gender Barriers

Madhu HS, Sanraksan Pte Ltd Singapore’s chief operating officer, who is spearheading the entire Ramp The Cause project in India, says ‘Ultimately all the themes resonates with our vision directly or indirectly, in order for children to stay safe and happy, the environment around them has to be in harmony too.

Specially gender based themes are directly linked, as our foundation also works towards gender based issues. Thus these themes project out all that we have been fighting for in the field.’ Shilpy Goel Agrawal, business development manager of Sanrakshan Pte Ltd Singapore who came along with founder Dr Vani Khare to attend the event said that ‘we believe in inclusiveness, we are trying to create an NGO that doesn’t become a silo of one gender, hence I resonated very well with our He for She category.

Next up we would like to see the participation from corporates too, as they have been doing some amazing CSR activities and Ramp The Cause can become a platform to showcase it adds the founder “Dr Vani Khare ‘, as next set of action.

The event in Mumbai was attended by celebs Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny arora, Arshi Khan, Sudhanshu Pandey, Designer Neerushaa Nikhat, Karan Singh Prince, Designer Sabyasachi Sathpathi, Anara Gupta, Richa Sony, UK Idol winner, Zuber K Khan, Shreyas Porus Pardiwala and Rohan Pratap Singh Choudhary among others.

The event was graced by esteemed jury members Ketki Mehta, Mitul Desai, Archana Kashayp, Shalini Shankar and Gayatri Suresh. Many artists donated their craft for the event such as Joshua Kakade and team who did the makeup for ramp walkers and Star Singer Sankar N who kept people entertained with his mesmerizing songs.