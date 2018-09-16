Celeb Fashion: Wear whatever makes you happy, says Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla tells Anita Raheja-Heena Agarwal that she has a weakness for pretty ghagras and DKNY cotton tops

Over the years, Juhi Chawla has retained her innate sense of style, keeping it simple and classy. She seems partial to Indian outfits like anarkalis and churidaar kurtas, and is also spotted in comfortable trousers and tops. Not a follower of fads or partial to making over the top fashion statements, Juhi Chawla remains endearingly similar to the Rashmi of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, who stole our hearts away all those years ago…

My favourite outfit: T-shirts and leggings because when I am at home I like to be comfortable. For a formal occasion I like to wear anarkalis or churidaars. I rarely wear saris because it takes me a lot of time to drape them. If I wore a sari I might end up not reaching the function (laughs)!

My favourite outfit when I am driving to a shoot: Jeans and T-shirts.

I like to sleep in: Cotton pyjamas.

Favourite desginers: Tarun Tahiliani, Vikram Phadnis, Sabyasachi, Arpita Mehta and Sona More.

Abroad I like to buy from: DKNY; I always visit their store. I like shopping for cotton tops. I also like shirts from Ralph Lauren and Armani.

My favourite colours: I like bright and happy colours. White, yellow, orange.

My favourite fabrics: Natural fabrics. I prefer cottons and silks.

My wardrobe is incomplete without: T-shirts from One Way in Kenya.

I look best in: Pretty Indian wear. It could be ghagras or churidaars.

According to me the best dressed men and women in the industry are: Lot of people are dressing up very well these days, thanks to the stylists and the advisers. But I like people with an individual style. Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar have good sense of styling. And Sushmita Sen is a head turner. Aishwarya and Kareena are elegant.

The most expensive accessory I have bought: Diamonds studded in gold.

My handbag always has: Money, make-up, mobile phone, sunglasses and my credit card because nowadays I hardly carry money (laughs).

The brand of my watch: On a daily basis, I wear my little Tiffany watch. It’s my favourite.

My haircare routine comprises: Oiling my hair regularly. My hairfall actually stopped after I started oiling my hair. If I am not working, I apply oil in the night.

My favourite make-up brand: I use MAC because they are more professional but be careful because a lot of their shades are not for Indian skin tone; they are more suited for the west. Another preferred brand is Bobbi Brown and I love the quality of Chanel products.

The features I like to highlight when doing make-up: I highlight my eyes at times, not much else.

While not shooting my make-up comprises: If I have to step out on days when I am not shooting, I just apply some pressed powder on my face, blush on for the cheeks, a little bit of lipstick and mascara. I think you shouldn’t step out without this basic make-up.

My tip on clothes: Wear whatever makes you feel happy. It will make you feel more confident and you will look better. Don’t let people rule you or don’t let fashion rule you. Wear the outfit that you like and that which is apt for your body shape – depending on whether you are slim or not.

My tip on make-up: Keep it clean, keep it simple. You don’t have to always look glamorous and end up doing too much. Make-up should be very well blended. You should not see lines on your face so when you apply eye shadow be very careful that one colour blends with the other.