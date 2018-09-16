Breaking Barriers: Of beauty boys and online make-up tutorials

Beauty boys and their online make-up tutorials are making make-up for males desirable, writes Shikha Jain

With the rise of Instagram, we have also seen a rise in make-up gurus, who create masterpieces on their own faces. By wearing make-up, men are challenging age-old stereotypes. After seeing these glamorous boys, who rock a bold lip better than most of girls can, we had to let their highlights shimmer in the spotlight.

James Charles, the 18-year-old US based self-taught make-up artist made headlines and history by becoming the new face of CoverGirl. Manny Gutierrez is the go-to person if you are feeling a bit of make-up fatigue; watching his videos will give you ultimate glam inspiration. Over the course of the past 10 years, Jeffree Star has been a huge name in make-up. He has set an example for men and women around the world with his perfect feminine look.

Faizal Khan, better known as Dr. Daddy Delicious, in association with Indian multi-brand beauty retailer Nykaa, created a storm in the make-up world. Says Hitesh Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer at Nykaa,

“We share today’s global points of view that break all stereotypes (including make-up) basis gender or age. With this thought we gave birth to the character Dr Daddy Delicious, someone who understands the field like a doctor does and has the ability to provide tutorials in a fun and sassy way. Faizal was the perfect fit for this character as he is a natural artist.”

Not only for women

Men wearing make-up is not new — Jean Paul Gaultier tried his hand at a make-up line for men in the ’80s — but an acceptance of it in consumer culture is emerging in the mainstream. ‘This idea of choice, being whoever you want to be — it’s something that is acceptable more and more’ – this quote by art director, Fabien Baron is becoming increasingly relevant.

“I have always been in love with colours,” confirms Faizal, who reveals he was seven when he started doing make-up on himself. “I was just 13 when I started doing make-up on others. I used to go shopping for make-up and my family has been super supportive.”

“Just as some fields of work were once reserved exclusively for men, the field of cosmetology used to be viewed as a women-only zone. Times are changing, though—increasingly large numbers of men are enrolling in make-up schools across the nation. With the beauty industry roaring, talent is no longer limited by gender. Some of the most successful make-up artists and hairdressers in the world are men, and the sky is now the limit,” says Gursewak Singh aka Guru, a make-up artist from Delhi.

Medium of expression

Most women wear make-up to feel confident and delighted, so why the double standards when it comes to men using make-up? “Make-up is something that anyone can wear. It enhances every single feature of your face. I don’t wear make-up to look like a girl, but to give definition to my face,” vouches Faizal.

Guru adds, “Make-up is a fantastic way of expressing yourself and it shouldn’t be limited to one gender. Like, if you need to cover up an acne breakout or add some colour to a sleep-deprived face, depending on where you are, people won’t mind. They will probably thank you. Make-up is true art, man!”

Young trend

Make-up helps encourage an exploration of identity, not forcing one to base self-worth on certain standards of beauty. One way to negotiate this is to reframe beauty for younger children as a form of play. And the trend is growing. A 10-year-old boy, Jack from the UK is making waves for his mad make-up skills.

“When I was 10, make-up was just for girls. Ten years on, kids of four-five will start wearing make-up and posting them on Instagram,” prophesises Faizal.

Guru concludes, “It’s a good thing for kids to participate in self-expression and to feel a sense of pride in their bodies — and this has always been a part of the beauty industry. It can lend to expressive and creative choices an individual makes about their identity.”