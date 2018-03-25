‘Brand Vidhi Wadhwani is about five years old and the experience has been tremendously enriching’

Versatility and wearability are the key for the brand where each piece has a story to tell, writes Shikha Jain while interacting with Vidhi Wadhwani, who recently showcased collection at the London Fashion Week

Vidhi Wadhwani recently launched ‘Solstice’, her Autumn Winter 2018 collection at the London Fashion Week. Being one of the only two designers representing India, Vidhi comes back feeling satisfied with having raised the bar for herself and delivering the language of her collection, that focuses on the hand-skills of the humble Indian artisan in a more global and contemporary manner.

“The AW18 line “Solstice” is an expression of the beauty of handcrafted prêt pieces. For example, if a simple shirt that has gone through the hands of various artisans with a tiny detail of cutwork, appliqué, quilting, block printing or embroidery to show their skills and to add that value-addition of owning a specially made piece for the buyer. I would like to show the extent of variety and myriad techniques that an Indian artisan is capable of while making pieces that are not essentially portrayed “Indian”, like dresses, jackets, shirts, jumpsuits and so on”, she says.

Nature-inspired colour palette

The colour palette of black, white, sunshine yellows and sky blues reminded her of the brightness and the shadows, luminosity and darkness of the bright sun and the blue skies. Also, Solstice is a special occurrence that is celebrated in various countries, and she wanted to focus on the elements of happiness, celebration and gratitude that she is feeling at this moment.

The USP of the collection is that they have experimented with block-printed sheer fabrics that have been value-added with surface ornamentation and three-dimensional textures. The metallic series in the collection have been painstakingly developed through the intricate processes of quilting, cutwork and appliqué, yet the look is very light, minimalistic and chic.

Eponymous Label

“The brand, Vidhi Wadhwani, is about five years old and the experience has been tremendously knowledgeable and enriching. The confidence in my abilities has increased and my understanding of my skills and the clients’ need has increased manifold. It takes time to develop your signature, bring out your forte and USP and these years have been helpful in that, learning from my mistakes and honing my design skills”, she explains.

“The appreciation by our clients who keep coming back and the demands of our buyers and stores who give us wonderful feedback, the energy of my young team who constantly comes up with new ideas and never say never, keeps the enthusiasm alive to keep coming up with new innovative techniques and stops us from ever having Monday morning blues,” she further adds.

Fashion talk

Fashion to her is an expression of individuality of an individual that is expressed through their culture, clothing and the influences around them. It is an expression of freedom for the wearer, designer and influencer. Fashion is not concrete; the matters around us constantly influence it so there is nothing to really learn about it. It is more to be experienced.

According to her, a well- polished look isn’t about haute couture or make-up. Looking well-groomed or dressed up can be achieved with the basics from one’s wardrobe and wearing it with confidence and a smile.