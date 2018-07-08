12 tips to ensure you always look sharp in suits!

“I woke up one morning to find I was famous. I bought a white Rolls-Royce and drove down Sunset Boulevard, wearing dark specs and a white suit, waving like the Queen Mum.” No, not all men probably own a white suit like Peter O’Toole did, but like his quote proves, a suit absolutely adds that dash which few other items of clothing can. Whether at work or a more special occasion, 12 pointers for always looking sharp in a suit…

Choose a suit that fits your shoulders perfectly. This is the most important rule. Waist and length can be altered but the shoulders have to fit immaculately.

Tailoring the sleeves and pants is essential to get the right fit. An ill-fitting suit is simply not worth wasting money on. Instead, invest in a tailored suit for guaranteed perfection.