12 tips to ensure you always look sharp in suits!
“I woke up one morning to find I was famous. I bought a white Rolls-Royce and drove down Sunset Boulevard, wearing dark specs and a white suit, waving like the Queen Mum.” No, not all men probably own a white suit like Peter O’Toole did, but like his quote proves, a suit absolutely adds that dash which few other items of clothing can. Whether at work or a more special occasion, 12 pointers for always looking sharp in a suit…
Choose a suit that fits your shoulders perfectly. This is the most important rule. Waist and length can be altered but the shoulders have to fit immaculately.
Tailoring the sleeves and pants is essential to get the right fit. An ill-fitting suit is simply not worth wasting money on. Instead, invest in a tailored suit for guaranteed perfection.
- The right shirt, belt and shoes go a long way in bringing your look together. Go for quality. Skimping on these accessories would lower the look immediately.
- Under-shirts might be considered old fashioned but a vest is essential to protect your suit and shirts. It will absorb sweat, prevent underarm sweat marks and keep you looking fresh.
- Always choose a tie that is darker than your shirt. It helps create a balance. Also, avoid matching the pattern of your tie and your dress shirt.
- Choose a thick wide tie made of silk or cashmere to create the perfect and desirable tie dimple. Practice patiently till you can achieve it effortlessly. It’s so worth it!
- Yes, you always need to match your shoes and belt. Doing so helps create a well-co-ordinated and cohesive look.
- Avoid stretching your suit out every time you sit by simply unbuttoning your jacket. This is also an essential habit to cultivate to ensure you don’t end up popping your coat buttons.
- Gone are the days of bulky fits. Go ahead and ensure your suit jacket fits you snugly (the results of hours of gymming should not be hidden!). Place your hand between your chest and your suit jacket – it should have only a little room to move.
- Avoid long and dowdy jacket sleeves. Keep your look up to the minute by choosing sleeves that expose your cuff by half an inch.
- Get the length of your tie right. It should just graze the top of your belt buckle or fall an inch below. It should never reach below the belt. Your suit jacket should cover your pants zipper and butt.
- Skinny or broad? Clear the confusion about the type of tie you need. The width of your tie should match the width of your lapel to create a sense of symmetry.
Now, go get ’em, tiger!