10 jewellery box must-haves of every woman by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the force behind R Jewelry, shares the 10 jewellery box must-haves of every woman with Nichola Pais

Her personal style is impeccable and discrete – well reflected in her jewellery brand as well. No one better to guide you on how to wear bling with class, than the gorgeous daughter of Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor – Riddhima Kapoor Sahni…

How would you describe your personal taste in jewellery?

I’m a firm believer in the concept of minimalism. I prefer jewellery that makes a statement; could be a ring or a watch.

Do you have special memories connected to any pieces of jewellery in your personal collection?

I am attached to a beautiful ring gifted to me by my mother on my graduation. Another treasure is my mother’s maang tikka that she wore on her wedding – an heirloom which I then wore on my wedding.

What is the USP of your jewellery brand, R Jewelry?

My brand’s USP being affordable fine jewellery worn by anyone and everyone, it basically comprises delicate pieces that can be worn everyday.

What, according to you, are the 10 jewellery must-haves for every woman?

A tennis bracelet

The nice thing about the tennis bracelet is that you can wear it for a night out on the town as well as everyday. Some women even wear them 24/7 because they are so comfortable.

Diamond solitaires studs

Women can wear solitaire studs on endless occasions including as every day wear, evening wear, work wear or to a dinner.

Evil eye bracelets/ chains

My brand’s USP being the evil eye collection of bracelets and chains, I usually wear it purely as a fashion piece only. Often seen on everyday items, it has jumped from a decorative object to a fashion must-have.

Emerald ring

A beautiful cocktail ring always makes an impact on any occasion.

Charm bracelet

Charm bracelets are timeless, fun and can be easily customised to create the perfect personalised souvenir, gift or family heirloom.

A gold chain

Worn singularly, it can be elegant or layered up. A gold chain is a jewellery-box essential.

Pearl string

Whether it’s a simple string of pearls gifted by a family member or a modern take on pearl earrings, you can’t go wrong with the timeless classic.

Maang tikka

A maang tikka is one of the most attractive characteristics of the Indian traditional look. Can be worn with saris and lehengas to complete the look.

Gold bangles

Go classy and elegant and flaunt those gold bangles around the wrist. They are here to stay!

Brooch

A brooch or a pin is a very effective way to add originality to your look. It’s a most unexpected accessory.