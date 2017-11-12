You may be a superstar, but have you bought Alibaug, MLC asks Shah Rukh

Mumbai : A Maharashtra MLC lost his cool and heckled Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly delaying his departure to the coastal town of Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media. It has also been shown on TV channels.

The incident reportedly took place on November 3 when the departure of the MLC, Jayant Patil, from the Gateway of India jetty allegedly got delayed as Khan was

also scheduled to depart for Alibaug in his private yacht from the jetty. Patil told a local news channel that he wanted to leave for Alibaug, but could not reach his boat as the actor’s yacht was docked at the jetty and it seemed that the latter was “not in a hurry” to leave. Patil, the general secretary of the Peasants and Workers’ Party, hails from Alibaug, the headquarters of Raigad district and a popular weekend destination.

In the video, the MLC is seen getting visibly angry and shouting at the actor saying, “You may be a superstar, but have you bought entire Alibaug? You cannot enter Alibaug without my permission.” Narrating the entire episode to the news channel, Patil said he was scheduled to go to Alibaug on November 3 but could not board his boat as Khan’s yacht was anchored at the Gateway of India jetty. “A huge crowd (of fans) had gathered there to get a glimpse of the actor and Khan was also waiving at them. There were some police officials too for his security. For some time, Khan’s boat did not leave and I had to wait. Even the police were doing nothing and this irked me,” the Maharashtra Legislative Council member said.

While SRK hasn’t said anything on the entire video, Jayant Patil exclusively spoke with the Free Press Journal, “This is not how celebrities should behave since people were waiting for him outside and he was sitting inside. The policemen were struggling to control the crowd that was waiting to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. Even I was not given space to board my yacht. Some policemen spotted me and helped me out. He might be a celebrity but he should behave. Celebrities who own houses in Alibaug come here and create a nuisance, where late night parties go on, and police don’t even take action. If we put speakers after 10 pm, police come and take action, but these celebrities are spared, and loud DJ’s are played. I will place this matter before the Assembly, because public safety is a matter of concern during such incidents.”