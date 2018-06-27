You Get What You Focus On

The brain can’t process negatives. For example, if I say: “Don’t think of a white elephant,” you will automatically think of a white elephant and visualize it in your mind. If someone buys an expensive pair of glasses and if he is worried about breaking them, it is very likely that he will. If it is a new shirt and you start worrying that you are going to spill some sauce on it, before long, you will spill the sauce and stain your shirt and you will say to yourself, “I knew it! I told you it always happens to me.”

We cannot tell our minds not to do something. Our minds cannot move away from something but only towards it. The problem is that if we concentrate on losing something, the world can make it happen for us. So, rather that imagining the worst, concentrate on what you have. Use your mental energy to focus on how you want things to be, and where you want your life to reach. Focus the mind in a positive direction!

If we practise using our imagination to enhance our performance and build our confidence, our performance will improve and so will we gain confidence. We can run that picture through our minds again and again mentally and rehearse on how confident we really are. Many confident people use this technique all the time. So if it is really so effective, why can’t we do the same and thus increase our confidence level? Speakers, especially, rehearse their speech to attain success before they climb the stage. Artists and athletes do the same and are able to give their best performance. However, when we think that we can’t do something, naturally we will not able to do it.

Have you noticed that when you decide to buy something, all of a sudden you see a mass of advertisements of that very item, or you may physically see the object. It is not just a coincidence. The mind is turned to that wavelength so the sample has to manifest itself!

Shakti Gawain, the author of Creative Visualisation, says: “Thoughts and feelings have their own magnetic energy which attracts energy of a similar nature.”

So, the power of the mind when combined with physical action is a very powerful formula for success.