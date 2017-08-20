Yogi did nothing for hospital, says Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress

Gorakhpur : The Congress party on Saturday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath over the Go-rakhpur hospital tragedy, saying that despite being five-time MP from Gorakhpur he did nothing for the hospital. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who visited Gorakhpur along with party vice-president Rahul Gandhi said: “In spite of being five-time MP from Gorakhpur, he (Adityanath) did nothing for the hospital.” Gandhi met the family of children, who died in Gorakhpur’s BRD medical college’s hospital.

And hours before Gandhi’s Gorakhpur visit, Adityanath while addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur’s Andhiyari Bagh locality launched a scathing attack at the former, saying that the tragedy-struck place should not be allowed to be made a ‘picnic spot’.