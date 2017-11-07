Yamuna pollution: NGT raps AAP govt, DJB for not responding to its notice

New Delhi : The National Green Tribunal on Monday rapped the AAP government and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for not filing their replies to the show cause notices on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for delaying compliance of orders on the Yamuna cleaning project.

A bench headed bay NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar granted them final opportunity to file their responses and warned them that in the event of default, it would be compelled to pass coercive orders.

“Despite definite directions contained in our order dated October 23, the DJB and NCT of Delhi have not filed the replies to the show cause. Normally, we would have proceeded to pass orders at the consequence of non-compliance. However, in the interest of justice, we grant last and final opportunity,” the bench, also comprising Justice Dalip Singh, said and posted the matter for next hearing on November 9.

On October 23, the tribunal had issued notice to them to show cause why, for patent defaults committed by them and their officers and not complying with to the orders of the tribunal, an amount equivalent to the ‘Maili Se Nirmal Yamuna’ revitalisation project value be not attached by the tribunal.

DJB CEO Keshav Chandra had then told the NGT that out of the total fund of Rs 1,755 crore allocated to the Board, Rs 939 crore was for water and Rs 816 crore for sewage.

Of this, Rs 351 crore has already been spent on the sewage head on maintenance and the projects allowed by the committee constituted by the tribunal, he had said.

The CEO had also said that there was tremendous stress on the officers of DJB as they were finding it difficult to take any decision and were not clear “about the direction in which Government of NCT Delhi wants DJB to proceed.”