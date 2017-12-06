Wow! Hyderabad Metro announces 10 percent discount on smart card trips

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, the concessionaire developing the 72-km elevated HyderabadMetro Rail project, today announced 10 per cent discount on all trips made through smart cards up to March 31 next year.

In addition, Paytm is offering a flat Rs 20 cash back on first time recharge of Rs 100 or more per card for passengers recharging smart cards through Paytm, it said. Smart cards can be purchased from and recharged at ticketing offices at the stations.

Miyapur to Nagole stretch of the metro, covering 30 km, was opened for public on November 29.