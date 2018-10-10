Worship of goddess Durga begins today

Ujjain: The temples of the goddess across the city have been decorated to mark Navratri which begins on Wednesday with ritual of ghat-sthapana to be performed in auspicious muhurat according to Hindu panchang. Special worships will be performed in temples including Harsiddhi, Gadkalika, Chamundamata among others. Several cultural organistaion will hold garaba and dandiya competition during Navratri. Demand of items used in worship spurted and main markets of the city like Freeganj and Gopalmandir were crowded with devotees purchasing chunari, kumkum and other items for worship of goddess. According to Harsiddhi temple spokesperson the festival of Navratri will be celebrated with cultural programmes this year which will be held at the temple premises along with Devi Bhagwat which will be recited by renowned priest Satpal Maharaj.