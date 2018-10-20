Words of Wisdom

Krishna means the most attractive. He is the divinity, the energy that attracts everything to it. Krishna is the formless centre that is everywhere. All attractions from anywhere come only from Krishna.

Often people fail to see the spirit behind the attraction, and merely hold onto the outer shell. And the moment you try to possess the shell, you will see Krishna has played a trick; you will be left with an empty shell in your hands and tears in your eyes. Do not be tricked by Krishna – be clever like Radha. Krishna could not escape from Radha because her whole world was filled with Krishna. If you can see that wherever there is an attraction there is Krishna, then you are Radha, you are in your centre.

The mind moves towards beauty, joy and truth. Krishna tells Arjuna, “I am the beauty in the Beautiful, the strength in the Strong, the wisdom in the Wise.” In this way he arrests the mind from moving away from him.

Rotterdam, Netherlands

August 16, 1995

Attachments cause feverish breath. Feverish breath takes away your peace of mind. Then you are in pieces and fall prey to misery. Unfortunately most people do not notice this until it is too late. Before you get scattered too much, gather yourself together and rid your breath of feverishness through surrender and sadhana- spiritual practices.

When you are drowning in the ocean of attachments, surrender is a life jacket you can put on and wait for the rescue team. Without fighting attachments, observe your feverish breath and go to the cool place of silence within. Your first step in this direction is directing your attachment to knowledge, to the Divine.

Your non-attachment to the mundane is your charm. Your attachment to the Divine is your beauty.

Sydney, Australia

April 3, 1996