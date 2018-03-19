Indore: Won’t die until Modi is out of country, Jaitely behind bars says Ram Jethmalani

Indore: Firing salvo of political campaign ahead of 2019 general elections, 95-year-old senior jurist Ram Jethmalani said that he had opened a front against the BJP led NDA government at the Centre for its failure in delivering on its promises on black money.

The senior lawyer was in city on Sunday to participate in a private function. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the function, Jethmalani said that he would not die until Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes out of the country and finance minister Arun Jaitely put behind bars.

“They (Modi and Jaitley) both have cheated people of the country on black money issue. I won’t die until I see Jaitely behind bars…Modi will run out of the country ahead of 2019 general elections,” Jethmalani said at a meet held in Press Club.

He said that he had pushed for the name of Modi for the prime ministerial post due to his clean image ahead of general elections but now he regrets his decision.

He called for formation of a third front led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to “oust Prime Minister Modi” in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Jethamalani stated that both Congress and BJP governments have been deliberately apathetic to recovery of black money stashed in Germany and other countries. “They have committed a joint crime of cheating people. Therefore, a third front of honest leaders is needed,” the former Union law minister said.

“I want Mamata Banerjee to lead the third front to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next general elections. Mamata has the ability to be the Prime Minister,” said Jethmalani, a one-time Modi supporter who later became the PM’s bitter critic.