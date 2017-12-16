Women seek political support, AIMPLB opposes

NEW DELHI: Women activists on Friday sought support of all political parties in converting the triple talaq Bill into law in Parliament, even as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed the Bill a “direct interference in religious matters”.

The women activists said the Bill to ban triple talaq – oral divorce by Muslim men – should be converted into law in Parliament’s Winter Session so that its victims can get justice.

The AIMPLB said it is against ‘Shariat’ and asked the Centre to consult the Muslim organisation before making any such law, after the Bill was approved by the Cabinet. Activist Zakir Soman claimed the board and the Muslim community are not taking proper care of triple talaq victims, and such women should get justice from the law.

“If the community and the board were doing enough, why would triple talaq victims be approaching women’s organisations?” asked Soman.