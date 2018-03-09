Women react to PM Modi’s latest round of ‘followings’ on Twitter

New Delhi: Surprise, elation and inspiration were some of the emotions expressed by women, who were followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter handle @NarendraModi on the occasion of #InternationalWomen’sDay.

On the evening of March 8, women from various walks of life, including journalists, social workers and commentators, who have an active timeline on the micro-blogging site, found PM Modi’s verified handle in their notifications as one of their followers.

One such Twitter user Ananya Awasthi took to her timeline and said that PM Modi’s following her was a source of inspiration for her to continue “selfless service” for the benefit of nation-building.

Thank You @narendramodi for following me…🙏🙏🙏 Your exemplary service to our Nation is the biggest inspiration for the Youth to commit themselves to Swami Vivekananda’s call for action to dedicate our lives for Nation Building & to find our life’s purpose in Selfless Service. — Ananya Awasthi (@AnanyaAvasthi) March 8, 2018

“Thank You @narendramodi for following me… Your exemplary service to our Nation is the biggest inspiration for the Youth to commit themselves to Swami Vivekananda’s call for action to dedicate our lives for Nation Building & to find our life’s purpose in Selfless Service,” she tweeted.

Some like ‘Archie’, who goes by @Archu243, said that this was the best women’s day gift the PM could have given her.

“And finally it happens…The best women’s day gift I could get is a follow back from my idol, PM @narendramodi ji Thank you sir,” she wrote.

One Twitter user was just plain lucky with a double bonanza falling on the same date…her birthday and a ‘follow’ from the Prime Minister. Here is Charu Pragya: “Notifications come & go! But this one will stay forever!

My birthday begins with a bang!

Thank you Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the priceless follow back. ???? I’m excited, and how!” she posted.

PM Modi has a habit to follow several active Twitter users on red letter dates and this #InternationalWomen’sDay was no different.