Woman, kin held with over 357 kgs of ganja in Gujarat’s Rajkot

Rajkot: Police Thursday said that the ganja seized from the house of a woman Wednesday weighed 357.5 kilograms, making it the biggest seizure of the contraband in Rajkot. Madina Juneja (45) was arrested Wednesday, and a huge quantity of ganja seized, after the the city’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and Bhaktinagar police station personnel raided her house in Jungleshwar area here, an official said.

A senior official Thursday said that three persons from Juneja’s family have also been arrested in connection with the raid and seizure. “The police has seized 357.5 kg ganja having a market value of about Rs 21,45,582. We have also arrested Madina’s husband Usman Juneja (49), their daughter Afsana (25) and a minor boy,” Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal said Thursday.

He added that a revolver and two live cartridges have been recovered from Juneja’s house. Agrawal said that the quantity of ganja seized in this case, at 357.5 kgs, is the bigger haul of the contraband in the city. He claimed that several members of the family had cases of drug peddling registered against them previously.

“Madina’s mother Amina was arrested on August 20 with over 1 kg ganja. Madina’s son Nawaz is serving jail in Jamnagar,” the commissioner said. He said that the police would soon obtain custody of Nawaz to interrogate him.