We all want to have stable and fruitful relationships, but most of the time, we are unable to have them. This is because we don’t understand what true love is, and as a result, all of our relationships fail.

Society understands love as ’I love you because you make me happy’. From a Buddhist perspective, this sort of understanding comes from the delusion of attachment. In reality, this is self-love. True love NECESSARILY takes others as its object. All failed relationships have as their common denominator, attachment. Attachment is the cause of all failed relationships.

There are three different types of love: affectionate love, cherishing love and wishing love. These three different types of love actually form a progression. First we develop affectionate love, which leads to cherishing love, which finally leads to wishing love.

Affectionate love is a mind, unmixed with attachment (meaning the object of concern is always others). It is that which sees another person as being pleasant, likeable or beautiful. Parents always find their children to be cute and lovable, even if they are puking and pooping at the same time!!

On the basis of affectionate love, we develop cherishing love. Cherishing love feels that the happiness of others is precious and important. It wishes for the happiness of others always.

On the basis of cherishing love we develop wishing love. Wishing love is the wish for others to be happy at all times. This is called true love. True love says, ‘I love you, how can I make you happy’? The object of concern is others. This is the common denominator of all successful relationships. Wishing love is the cause of all successful relationships.

Rejoicing is an example of wishing love. Normally we get jealous when others experience good fortune. We can enjoy all the happiness in the world by rejoicing in their good fortune. Example of someone winning the lottery, or example of when our partner leaves us for someone else, but at such times we should practice rejoicing.

Wishing love is also an antidote to loneliness. We are lonely because be we are thinking about ourselves. When we are feeling lonely we should think of others and do something for them to make them happy. When we have others in our thoughts we are never alone, even if physically we are not with other people.