Indore: Intermittent rain lashed city on Tuesday evening as winds blew at maximum speed of 71 kilometres an hour. The rainfall, though widespread, was intense in western parts. Clouds appeared in the sky in late afternoon and turned the weather pleasant.

The city received 13 mm of rainfall by 8.30 pm on Tuesday taking the season’s total to 148 mm. As for the monsoon, residents will have to wait for few more days. According Tuesday’s forecast, monsoon will arrive by June 22.

“Monsoon has reached middle of Maharashtra and the current is weak at present. Conditions are again becoming favourable for monsoon in Bay of Bengal and it will move towards the city soon,” a meteorological department official told Free Press over phone.

The official said conditions will remain same in the city for next couple of days. “Pre-monsoon rain will occur,” he added. However, there will be no relief from humidity in next 48 hours. On Tuesday, city recorded maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. Morning humidity was 67 percent. The minimum temperature at 24.5 degrees Celsius was normal.