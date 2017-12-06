Will Smith turns host for a TV series

Will Smith has been locked as host of an upcoming National Geographic event series titled “One Strange Rock”, based on planet Earth. The series will be executive produced by Jane Root and Darren Aronofsky, read Smith’s post along with a short teaser video on his Facebook account.

The 10-episode series will tell the story of Earth and why it is special and uniquely brimming with life among a largely unknown but harsh cosmic arena, reports variety.com. “I am thrilled to have Will Smith on board to guide our series. His charisma, intelligence and humanity will add greatly to the project, helping welcome viewers into this unique narrative about the mind-blowing wonders that make life on the Earth possible,” Aronofsky said.

The series will be anchored by a group of astronauts who see Earth’s bigger picture. They will provide their own perspectives and relate personal memoirs of the Earth as seen from space. Some of the astronauts on board for the series include Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian astronaut to command the International Space Station and the only Canadian to have ever boarded the Russian Space Station Mir while in orbit, and Mae Jemison, who became the first African-American woman to go to space in the space shuttle Endeavour.