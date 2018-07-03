Will not let anything come in way of your dreams: Kirron Kher to Chandigarh women

Chandigarh, Veteran actor and Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher has promised safety to the women in the city, saying she would not let any obstacle hinder the path to their dreams. The 63-year-old political leader, who was in her constituency for Vanmahotsava recently, posted a video on Twitter to share information about Chandigarh Police’s initiative of the pick-and-drop facility for women after 10 p.m.

“As I have always told you, Chandigarh Police provides a service to ladies, girls and children. That if you’re out in the late of the night and you are unable to avail any public transport, please dial 1091 or dial 100. The PCR will come to pick you up and leave you at your doorstep. We are providing this facility to you. Don’t get into any public transport vehicle, don’t take any risks ever. We are here to help you. This facility is only available in Chandigarh. I’m so proud of my city, my people and my police force,” Kher can be heard saying in the clip.

“The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.”~Ayn Rand All the awesome women in #Chandigarh, let’s live this quote. And remember, I‘m here for u, & will not let anything come in the way of ur achieving ur dreams. Yes, late night travel included. pic.twitter.com/ix8DSl9v9U — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) July 2, 2018

She captioned the video: “‘The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.’ – Ayn Rand. All the awesome women in #Chandigarh, let’s live this quote. And remember, I’m here for you, and will not let anything come in the way of your achieving your dreams. Yes, late night travel included.” Kher’s post comes after her comments that a woman, who was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver and two other men inside the vehicle in Chandigarh last November, should have been more alert, for which she received a lot of criticism.