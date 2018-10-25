Will destroy govt property if Election Commission doesn’t act against Ratlam’s collector, SP: Karni Sena

BHOPAL: Karni Sena has decided to take its complaint against collector and SP of Ratlam to its logical conclusion. Addressing media on Wednesday Karni Sena’s chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi said, “Election commission should take action against the Ratlam SP Gaurav Tiwari and collector Ruchika Chouhan for issuing notice to extern Karni Sena’s state president Jeewan Singh else Karni Sena would take to streets and protest.” “Any opposition by the government during our protest would result in destruction of government property,” said Gogamedi. He said that their state chief has been externed from the district under the pressure of MP government. Jeewan Singh, who was present at the conference, said that he had shown black flags to BJP chief Amit Shah after which cases were imposed on him. He said he has been absolved in the cases registered on him earlier.

Book ahirwar for instigating suicide

Gogamedi demanded compensation for the kin of the person who committed suicide in Vidisha under stress of a case registered under SC/ST Atrocities Act. He said that a case be registered against Ahirwar who instigated him to commit suicide.