Why is PM running off to Gujarat every other day, asks Sheila Dikshit

Gandhinagar : Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday asked if the claim of the ruling BJP in Gujarat of having undertaken a lot of development is correct then why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushing off to the state practically every other day to campaign.

Addressing the media here, the former three-time Delhi Chief Minister said that the saffron party has realised that people are in a mood to change the government and that’s why Modi is paying frequent visits to the state, reports IANS.

She said after 22 years of BJP rule the people of Gujarat have now realized that they haven’t experienced real development. Dikshit said that the Congress is pretty confident of forming the government in Gujarat.

“Why does a so-busy Prime Minister Narendra Modi have to visit Gujarat every other day when they have carried out so many development works in the state as they are claiming?,” she said