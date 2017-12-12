Why is PM Modi mum on Amit Shah’s son’s meteoric business growth: Rahul

Tharad : Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if he was “scared” of BJP national president Amit Shah that he has kept mum on the meteoric rise in the turnover of his son Jay Shah’s company.

Addressing election rallies in North Gujarat, Gandhi also wondered that though Modi claims of having rid the country of the Congress he devotes half of his poll speeches on the opposition party and the rest on himself, reports IANS.

“Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah turns a mere Rs 50,000 company into Rs 80 crore in a space of just three months, but Modi, who boasts of removing corruption, is afraid of Amit Shah and does not utter a single word,” the Congress President-designate said.

“You listen to all his speeches carefully. He no longer speaks of corruption,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also came down on the Prime Minister for “his promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s account but not even 15 paise came.”

The Gandhi scion reiterated his allegation of “suit-boot ki sarkar”, which, according to him, worked for a handful of industrialists.

Without referring to the Prime Minister’s allegation of Pakistan’s “interference” in Gujarat polls in collusion with Congress, he said, “Elections are in Gujarat and Modiji is talking about Japan, Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

Gandhi said the love and affection showered on him by the people of Gujarat in the last three months had created a special bond with him. “You have established a life-long relationship with me and once a relationship is formed, I do not break it. As long as I am alive, in whichever state or village or road I may be, if anyone from Gujarat, any poor or any shopkeeper, calls for me, I will reach within five minutes,” he told his audience.

The Congress leader is campaigning in north and central Gujarat for the second phase of polling on December 14 for 93 seats. The first round was held on December 9 for 89 seats.