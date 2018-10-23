Who will speak on issues related to media: Prabhat Jha asks Ramlal

Bhopal: BJP, national vice president Prabhat Jha on Monday asked party’s national organizational general secretary Ramlal as to who would speak on behalf of the party on issues related to media. Ramlal is here to review the election management work. Vijayvargiya also said that media monitoring was okay but it should be clarified as to who would be accountable for discussion on issues related to media. Ramlal asked the duo to speak to him later on this matter.

The central leadership of the party has appointed its national spokesman Sambit Patra to take responsibility of media. Patra has also taken up a hotel on Hoshangabad Road for media centre. The confusion about who would look after media persists as still it is not clear whether it would be handled by the state unit of the party or Patra. Patra has also started assigning works amongst spokespersons.

Ramlal gave instructions in connection with planning to contact beneficiaries at each booth. Jha was assigned the responsibility to chalk out programme related to tours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

A leader for damage control in each div

BJP has assigned the work of damage control to one leader in each division, apprehensive of dispute resulting after ticket distribution. These leaders would also keep a watch on all programmes to be organized till elections. These leaders include Alok Sanjar in Bhopal, Hemant Khandelwal in Narmadapuram, Ajay Vishnoi and Kailash Soni in Jabalpur, Jagdish Agarwal in Ujjain, Jayant Mallaiya in Sagar, Narottam Mishra in Gwalior, Kailash Vijayvargiya in Indore and Ajay Pratap Singh in Rewa. Ramlal in the meeting with these leaders also asked them to do monitoring of all programmes organized by the party till the elections and also to get things corrected.