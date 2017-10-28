What we get In nine days of Navratri Puja

….. “Egoistical people don’t understand that Sahaja Yoga is for their benevolence. They have to open their heart and receive more. If it is a small little heart, how much love you can pour into it. Like this time the love is flowing. At that time you are sitting with your head fixed on to some point. So the dedication point, the attention should be full. I have seen people sleep during Puja, that show they are left sided.

These are the things you must understand. Why are you doing that and try to get rid of it and try to improve yourself, be alert to receive. Receive it as much as you can. This is what is the Puja is made for. Now you have had nine Pujas here and out of these nine Pujas have we improved more, have we got more? Did we fill ourselves more with greater love, with greater joy, with greater understanding and with greater satisfaction?

This is the last day, so you have to think like that, tomorrow is the day of jubilation. So today you should go and make a complete picture of yourself. What have I got in these nine days? What have I got? Let us see, have I got this? All these things, you should just see within yourself and then enjoy that you have got all these things. Tomorrow is the day of victory. That you have become victorious about yourself and about your ignorance. You have won yourself and you’ve won over the ignorance, the darkness of ignorance. This is what is message for tomorrow.”

…..“My attention is always on your Kundalini. You cannot play tricks in Sahaja Yoga. Anybody who tries to play any trick will be very badly punished. So please be very careful not to be dishonest and not to play tricks in Sahaja Yoga. Sahaja Yoga is absolutely a Blessing on the ascent. You go ahead like that you go to a height. But you must know also you have reached the height. You have to be very careful to be there, because once you fall from that height, how deep you will go – is logical again to see that you will fall very low. May God Bless you All.” (Extracts from Navratri Discourse).