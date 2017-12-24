‘We’ve taken steps for better coordination between railway protection forces’ 

BHOPAL : The gang rape of a UPSC aspirant in October, which led to suspension of three town inspectors (TI) and two ASIs, had caused embarrassment to the police department as the victim had to run from pillar to posts to get an FIR registered.

When the case made headlines and shunting of officials begun, government railway police (GRP) acted swiftly and it took less than two months for it to get the guilty punished from court. All of them have been awarded life imprisonment. Police department also took several measures to instill confidence among the residents such as stepping up vigil on railway tracks and roads.

Railway superintendent of police (SP) Ruchi Wardhan said, “We have taken steps to have a better coordination between railway protection force (RPF) and government railway police.” The two different forces have separate responsibilities related to the safety in the premises of railways. In the gang rape case, both had come under scanner as the FIR was not filed by them, initially.

Renuka Mehta, counsellor with women police station, said that such decisions are necessary to instill sense of security among women. “But we can’t blame police department always as in most cases witnesses turn hostile if the accused is influential,” she said.

The gang rape took place on October 31 this year when the victim, daughter of a police couple, was returning home after her coaching for UPSC in MP Nagar area. She shuttled between Vidisha and Bhopal and it was on the fateful day that she decided to board a train form Habibganj for which she chose the short cut of railway tracks.

It was at around 7 pm that the prime accused Golu Biharee spotted her and tried to snatch her mobile phone. When she refused and tried to run away, the duo slipped in a ditch called MP Nagar nullah. Biharee’s friend Amar was also present at that time.

They took her to a secluded place where they raped her for over an hour. Later, the prime accused Golu left the spot and came back with two more men Rajesh and Ramesh.

The four accused kept raping her for over two hours and even tried to strangulate her.

What came as a surprise to her cop father that he was made to run from pillar to post to lodge an FIR as police stations including MP Nagar, GRP Habibganj and Habibganj had initially refused to register FIR citing problem of jurisdiction.

However, when the girl herself nabbed the accused with the help of her father and produced him before the police, the FIR was lodged with Habibganj police.

The town inspectors (TI) of MP Nagar, Habibganj police station and Habibganj GRP along with two ASIs were suspended while railway SP Anita Malwiya was transferred to PHQ.

The then Bhopal inspector general Yogesh Chaudhary was transferred to law and order department. After arrest of all the four accused, police put up challan within 15 days of the incident and the trial began.