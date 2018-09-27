West Bengal: Shops, markets closed in North Dinajur due to shut down called by traders

Raiganj: All shops and markets were closed on Thursday at Islampur in North Dinajpur district in response to a 12-hour trade bandh call by a merchant’s body. The shutdown was total as shops and markets were closed and even roadside vendors were not seen in the town. Other activities were, however, normal.

The bandh, which began at 6 am, is peaceful, the police said. Damodar Agarwal, secretary to the Islampur Merchants Association, thanked the traders for making the bandh successful. The Islampur Merchants Association called the bandh protesting attacks on some shops allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters during BJP-sponsored ‘Bangla Bandh’ on Wednesday. The TMC denied the charge.