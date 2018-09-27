Free Press Journal
West Bengal: Shops, markets closed in North Dinajur due to shut down called by traders

West Bengal: Shops, markets closed in North Dinajur due to shut down called by traders

— By PTI | Sep 27, 2018 01:28 pm
Raiganj: All shops and markets were closed on Thursday at Islampur in North Dinajpur district in response to a 12-hour trade bandh call by a merchant’s body. The shutdown was total as shops and markets were closed and even roadside vendors were not seen in the town. Other activities were, however, normal.

The bandh, which began at 6 am, is peaceful, the police said. Damodar Agarwal, secretary to the Islampur Merchants Association, thanked the traders for making the bandh successful. The Islampur Merchants Association called the bandh protesting attacks on some shops allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters during BJP-sponsored ‘Bangla Bandh’ on Wednesday. The TMC denied the charge.


