West Bengal: Results of class 12 students announced

Kolkata: An estimated 83.75 per cent students of the total 8,04,895 examinees passed class XII examinations, conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), as per the results announced today. This year 8,04,895 candidates sat for the examination, of whom 6,63,516 students passed, the WBCHSE said in a statement.

Among the toppers, Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district secured the top rank scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent), it said. Ritvick Kumar Sahoo (493) of Tamluk Hamilton School secured the second rank with 98.6 per cent marks. Timir Baron Das, Saswata Roy jointly got the third spot securing 490 marks.

Among the girls, Arkadipta Ghosh and Anima Garai jointly secured first spot (among girls) having scored 97.2 per cent each and both ranked fifth in overall. While Ghosh is from Jadavpur Vidyapith, Garai sat for the exams from Bankura Ranibandh School.

A total of 5,248 candidates received O grade (90 – 100 per cent) while 41,428 candidates got A+ grade (80-100 marks). An estimated 2,50.961 students got first division (over 60 per cent marks). Students can check the results at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. The Higher Secondary examinations were held from March 27 to April 11 this year.