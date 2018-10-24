wait for 2019: No Green crackers this Diwali

Indore: The Supreme Court has ordered to light green crackers between 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali. Free Press talked to traders to know what it entails. A section of businessmen who trade in crackers said green cracker is nothing but a charming word as there is no technology by which pollution level can be controlled. And if there is any, it can be applied from next year as non-green crackers have already landed in the market.

Suresh Fervani, president of MP Sholesale Cracker Traders’ Association, said 125 decibel limit is fixed for crackers. However, emission level is not fixed. The licensed cracker shops have been set up opposite Regional Park from October 5. From there, the sale of crackers has begun.