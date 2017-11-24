Vyapam scam: CBI chargesheet names 592 in 2012 PMT case

New Delhi : The CBI on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 592 persons in the multi-crore Vyapam examination scam linked with 2012 Pre Medical Test (PMT) case.

Of the total persons named in the chargesheet filed in Bhopal court, 245 are new names while remaining 347 are those who have already been named as accused in the CBI’s October 31 Vyapam chargesheet which carries probe related to the 2013 PMT case, reports IANS.

Those named in the Central Bureau of Investigation chargesheet include four Vyapam officials, chairman of four medical colleges, 11 middlemen, 46 invigilators of examination centres and 17 guardians of beneficiary candidates.

The chargesheet lists former Medical Education Director (Madhya Pradesh) S.C. Tiwari and ex-Joint Director Medical Education M.N. Srivastava as the prominent persons.