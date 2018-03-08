Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted bail to five persons accused in Vyapam PMT-2012 scam. The court accepted the bail plea of Chirayu Medical College chairman Dr Ajay Goenka, People’s Medical College chairman Vijay Kumar Ramnani and director Ashok Naganth Rao, LN Medical college admission in-charge Dr DK Sathpathi and Dr Ravi Saxena.

The CBI has chargesheeted 592 accused including directors, chairmen and other staff of private medical colleges. The accused told the court that they were not involved in the admission irregularities and that even the CBI could not establish their direct involvement in the case. The counsel of the accused advocate

Amit Verma and Anil Khare informed that the court directed the petitioner to furnish personal bond of Rs lakh each with one solvent local surety or blood relative in the like amount. They have been asked to appear before the trial court during the hearings.

The petitioners have been asked to their passports with the investigating agency, or else they will have to file an affidavit in the court declaring that they do not possess passport of any country. This compliance will be condition precedent for release on bail; and the petitioner shall not directly or indirectly try to influence any of the witnesses and shall continue to appear before the Court as and when called by it.