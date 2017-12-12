Volvo XC60 Launched In India At Rs 55.9 Lakh

Volvo has launched the second-gen XC60 in India at a price of Rs 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom India). The new XC60 is the fourth Volvo vehicle based on the SPA (scalable product architecture) platform after the XC90, S90, and the V90 (including V90 CrossCountry). The XC60 will initially be imported to India as completely built-up unit (CBU) but Volvo plans to locally assemble it in the future. The company already assembles the SPA-based XC90 in India.

The new XC60 is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. AWD (all-wheel drive) is standard on all variants globally. Detailed specifications are as follows:

ENGINE

2.0-LITRE, 4-CYLINDER DIESEL ENGINE Maximum power 235PS@4,000rpm Maximum torque 480Nm@1,750-2,250rpm Transmission 8-speed automatic Top speed 230kmph Ground clearance 223mm

In India, the XC60 is available in the Inscription variant only. The Swedish carmaker has, however, already said that it won’t shy away from offering lower-spec variants if there is market demand. Globally, the new XC60 is available in three variants – Inscription, R-Design, and Momentum. Volvo used to offer the last-gen XC60 in India in four variants – Inscription, Momentum, R-Design, and Kinetic.

The XC60 Inscription (CBU) rides on 19-inch wheels and gets an air suspension setup. Since it’s a CBU, it also features heated steering wheel and heated front and rear seats. These features aren’t really useful for a market like India, and may, therefore, not find a place in the model that gets assembled here later. Other significant features include a 4-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable front seats with memory and ventilation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, blind spot information system with cross traffic alert, 360-degree camera, park assist, drive modes, hill start assist and hill descent control, rain sensors, head up display, front and side airbags, Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 15 speakers and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Volvo XC60 rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, BMW X3, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport in India. Deliveries of the new Volvo XC60 start from today.