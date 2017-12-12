Free Press Journal
Home / Automobiles / Volvo XC60 Launched In India At Rs 55.9 Lakh

Volvo XC60 Launched In India At Rs 55.9 Lakh

— By By Jagdev for Volvo XC60 | Dec 12, 2017 01:49 pm
Volvo has launched the second-gen XC60 in India at a price of Rs 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom India). The new XC60 is the fourth Volvo vehicle based on the SPA (scalable product architecture) platform after the XC90S90, and the V90 (including V90 CrossCountry). The XC60 will initially be imported to India as completely built-up unit (CBU) but Volvo plans to locally assemble it in the future. The company already assembles the SPA-based XC90 in India.

The new XC60 is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. AWD (all-wheel drive) is standard on all variants globally. Detailed specifications are as follows:

ENGINE

2.0-LITRE, 4-CYLINDER DIESEL ENGINE

Maximum power

235PS@4,000rpm

Maximum torque

480Nm@1,750-2,250rpm

Transmission

8-speed automatic

Top speed

230kmph

Ground clearance

223mm

In India, the XC60 is available in the Inscription variant only. The Swedish carmaker has, however, already said that it won’t shy away from offering lower-spec variants if there is market demand. Globally, the new XC60 is available in three variants – Inscription, R-Design, and Momentum. Volvo used to offer the last-gen XC60 in India in four variants – Inscription, Momentum, R-Design, and Kinetic.

2017 Volvo XC60

The XC60 Inscription (CBU) rides on 19-inch wheels and gets an air suspension setup. Since it’s a CBU, it also features heated steering wheel and heated front and rear seats. These features aren’t really useful for a market like India, and may, therefore, not find a place in the model that gets assembled here later. Other significant features include a 4-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable front seats with memory and ventilation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, blind spot information system with cross traffic alert, 360-degree camera, park assist, drive modes, hill start assist and hill descent control, rain sensors, head up display, front and side airbags, Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 15 speakers and tyre pressure monitoring system.

2017 Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLCAudi Q5BMW X3, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport in India. Deliveries of the new Volvo XC60 start from today.

