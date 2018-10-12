Volkswagen Launches Connect Edition Polo, Ameo, Vento; Adds New Features
Volkswagen’s telematics system is known as Volkswagen Connect. The ‘Connect’ app enables users to connect their car to their smartphone through a plug and play data dongle fitted to the on-board diagnostics (OBD) port of the car. Once installed and connected with a smartphone via Bluetooth, customers can make use of features like trip tracking, fuel cost monitor, driver behaviour monitor, location sharing, SOS call and book service appointment.
Other Connect Edition highlights include:
- Black carbon finish on ORVMs
- Glossy black roof and side soil
- Chrome “Connect“ badge on fender
- Leatherette seat covers
- Aluminum pedals
Some other changes in the regular models include:
- New Lapiz Blue body color
- 16” alloy wheels with new design (Gray Portago) (available in Highline Plus variant)
- Glovebox light
- Rear USB charging port
- Moonstone colour radio surround trim
Apart from these updates which are standard across all the models, Volkswagen has also introduced some model-specific updates such as:
Polo
- Polo GT – Chequered seat fabric
- Polo – Leatherette seat cover
Vento
- Dual front side airbags, taking total number of available airbags to 4
- 15-inch diamond-cut alloys for Highline variant
- Body-coloured rear spoiler
Prices
As far as pricing is concerned, Volkswagen says all these features including the ‘Connect Edition’ specials will be offered to customers at not extra cost.
Here are the prices:
|MODEL
|PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM PAN-INDIA)
|Polo
|Rs 5.55 to 9.39 lakh
|Ameo
|Rs 5.65 to 9.99 lakh
|Vento
|Rs 8.38 to 14.02 lakh