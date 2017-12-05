VISIONS AND IDEALS

The dreamers are the saviours of the world. Humanity should never forget its dreamers. It should not let their ideals fade and die as it lives in them and knows them as the realities which it shall one day see, know and realize.

Composers of music, sculptors, painters, poets, prophets and sages are the makers of the after-world. They are the architects of heaven. The world is beautiful because they have lived in it; without them, the labouring humanity would perish.

Cherish the visions you have. Cherish the music that stirs in your heart. Cherish the beauty that forms in your mind. Cherish the loveliness that drapes your purest thoughts, for out of them will grow all delightful conditions. The heavenly environment will rise out of these. If you but remain true to them, your world will at least be built.

To desire is to obtain; to aspire is to achieve.

Have lofty dreams, and as you dream so shall you become. Your vision is the promise of what you shall one day be, your ideal is the prophecy of what you shall at least unveil.

The thoughtless, the ignorant, and the indolent seeing only the apparent effects of things and not the things themselves, talk of luck and fortune, and chance. Seeing a man grow rich, they say, “How lucky he is!’’ Observing another becoming intellectual, they exclaim, “How highly favoured he is!’’ And noting the saintly character and wide influence of another, they remark, “How chance aids him at every turn!’’

They do not see the trials, failures and struggles which these men have voluntarily gone through in order to gain the experience. They have no knowledge of the sacrifices these persons have put forth, or of the faith they have exercised. They don’t understand that these people have overcome the apparently insurmountable to realize the vision of their heart. What do they know of the darkness and the heartaches? They only see the light and joy, and call it ‘‘luck’’; do not see the long and arduous journey, but only behold the pleasant goal, and call it “good fortune’’; do not understand the process, but only perceive the result and call it “chance’’.

The vision that you glorify in your mind, the Ideal that you enthrone in your heart—this you will build your life by, this you will become.