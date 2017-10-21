Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu undergoes angiography at AIIMS

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday underwent angiography procedure at the All India Institute of a Medical Sciences, according to a senior cardiologist at the hospital. Naidu was admitted to the hospital on Friday after his sugar and blood pressure were high along with he complained of some cardiac issues.

He was admitted to the hospital’s Cardiac Thoracic and Neuroscience Centre under Balram Bhargava. “The vice president underwent angiography today (Friday).A His condition is stable and is under observation. There is nothing to worry, ” said a senior doctor from the cardiology department unwilling to be named. He said that if everything remains normal then Naidu, 68, will be discharged by Saturday.