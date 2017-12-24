Vehicle-free Sunday to promote cycling

Ujjain : District Cycle Polo Association is organising a cycle awareness campaign to make people aware of environment protection and cycling. During the campaign, to be held on Sunday, citizens will be sent a letter to join ‘Vehicle free Sunday’. A cycle rally will also be organised from Tower Chowk at 5 pm. After passing through various areas and routes, it will conclude at the starting point.

Association secretary Utkarsh Singh Sengar said that cycle rallies are being organised every Sunday for the last 16 weeks. He also said that concept of vehicle free Sunday is being emphasised in the campaign and letters are being sent to people to join vehicle free Sunday campaign.

It has been told in the letter that in childhood when we were not aware of the benefits of riding cycle then we were not ashamed to ride it, but now we feel ashamed in riding cycles even after knowing its importance. With messages like a journey with cycle and make cycling a habit, the application letters will be given to dignitaries, administration, police officers and school and college children. The cycle campaign began from September 3 and since then, a cycle rally is organised every Sunday at Tower chowk. The aim is to run this campaign for 100 weeks, he added.