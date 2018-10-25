Van Vihar to welcome Bandhavgarh tigress today

BHOPAL: The tigress, recently rescued by the team of Bandhawgarh tiger reserve on Monday, will now be a part the Van Vihar national park. A team of the national park led by director Sameeta Rajoura left for Bhopal from Bandhawgarh on Wednesday with the big cat. The national park is all set to welcome the tigress, which along with its two female cubs was rescued from Katni recently. The tigress reportedly had attacked four villagers and to check the escalating the man-animal conflict in the area, the forest department caught the tigress and its two clubs and shifted them to Bandhavgarh.

The big cat had mauled to death three persons in the area. The office of chief conservator of forest directed the Van Vihar authorities to relocate the tigress to the city. A team of van Vihar went to Bandhawgarh to bring the big cat. According to a media release, the tigress and the two cubs were rescued in April this year from the forest area Barhi in the Katni division. The cubs are around 2-year-old and are capable of living on their own and hence they were left in the Bandhawgarh reserve only. Sameeta Rajoura when contacted said that the tigress was calmly lying inside the enclosure and will arrive in the night.