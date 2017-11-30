Vajpayee and Modi have similar DNA: Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said both have a similar “DNA” and share a passion for scientific research.

The minister was speaking at an event here to announce the synchronisation of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s regional positioning system ‘NAVIC’ with Indian atomic clocks. He said Modi was “passionate” about the social social responsibility of the scientific community, reports PTI.

“…I recall the contribution of one more great prime minister whose DNA this current PM enjoys. We all love and adore our former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he said.

Vardhan said Vajpayee was not only a poet, but a scientist and technologist at heart. “He was the PM who added the dimension of ‘Jai Vigyan’ to the already existing ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ (agenda),” he said, and added that within two months after becoming the prime minister, he brought India into the nuclear club of nations with nuclear capabilities.

Vardhan said Modi has inherited many of the “good things” from the former prime minister.