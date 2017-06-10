Vaiko denied entry to Malaysia

Chennai : Immigration officials at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Friday detained MDMK leader Vaiko holding that his name figured in the list of “dangerous persons” posting threat to the country. The officials seized Vaiko’s passport and put him on a late evening flight to Chennai along with his secretary Arunagiri, who had accompanied him.

The action of the Malaysian authorities angered MDMK cadres who staged a demonstration outside the Malaysian consulate in Teynampet in Chennai on Friday. It also evoked strong reaction from leaders like G K Vasan of the Tamil Maanila Congress who urged the central government to lodge a protest with the Malaysian authorities.

Vaiko, known for his overt support to the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), had gone to Malaysia to attend the wedding reception of the daughter of P Ramasamy, the Deputy Chief Minister of Penang State.

“He had applied for a Malaysian visa and it was granted by the Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai last week. That being the case, what’s the rationale in detaining him and treating him like a criminal,” asked a senior MDMK leader.

According to the leader, upon landing at the Kuala Lumpur airport, Vaiko was asked a few questions pertaining to the LTTE. He had denied that any case was pending against him in Sri Lanka. However, the officials ignored his response and chose to deny him entry into the country and decided to deport him. The Immigration authorities told him that that his name figured in the list of “dangerous persons” who posed a threat to Malaysia. They said they were directed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysianot to allow Vaiko into the country.

Party leaders said Vaiko refused to accept the hospitality of the immigration officials and did not eat anything. At the time of filing this report, Vaiko was to land in Chennai by a flight.