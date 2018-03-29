Uttar Pradesh: Railway Minister gives approval to develop water body on Railway land

Mathura: The Ministry of Railways has given its nod to develop a water body on a railway land here and the area around it in to a lake-cum-picnic spot, MP from Mathura Hema Malini said. Railway minister Piyush Goyal has asked officials concerned to start the process of granting no-objection certificate (NOC) for the project, she said.

“I met the minister yesterday along with the proposed plans developed by the Braj Tirth Vikash Parishad. Railway minister Piyush Goyal has given his nod to the project,” the MP said. “He has directed officials of the ministry to complete the formality of granting NOC for developing the water body and its surrounding area into a lake-cum-picnic spot,” the actress-turned-politician said.

The parishad has proposed footpaths, ghats, food courts and gardens among others around the water body and the picnic area, the MP said. “I have also presented a similar proposal to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for development of a Defence ministry land near Dhauli Piau. This land, too, has a water body which can be turned in to a lake,” she said “Nirmala ji was kind enough, to give clearance to the plan with instruction to her ministry officials to do the needful,” the MP said.