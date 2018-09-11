Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl commits suicide after being raped, sets herself ablaze

Aligarh: A minor girl immolated herself two days after she was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. Two people have been arrested in the connection. The girl’s father said that the incident took place on Friday night, but the girl did not reveal the same to her family.

“She went outside the house for defecating, when two men took her way and raped her. Later on Monday she poured kerosene oil and set herself ablaze,” said the father of the deceased. The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she died. An FIR has been registered in the matter and the probe is underway.