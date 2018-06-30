Uttar Pradesh: Fed up with harassment for three years, minor commits suicide

Kannauj: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj as she was allegedly being harassed for past three years. According to the victim’s family, the girl was being harassed by a man for the past two-three years. The family members alleged that even after repeated complaints the police neither took the matter seriously nor file any case against the harasser.

“My daughter was being harassed by Roop Singh for the past two-three years. When she told us we took to the police to lodge a complaint. We went to the police twice but, they didn’t take any action. This encouraged Roop Singh and he threatened my daughter that he would kill us. My daughter got so terrified that she hanged herself,” said the victim’s mother.

The accused Roop Singh a.k.a. Bablu was the resident of the same village. The police said that a case has been registered against the accused, while they are investigating the matter to know the reason for the suicide.

“A case has been registered, as of now the reason of the suicide is not known. We are investigating the matter. I have talked to the station head and, prima facie it was found that the victim and the accused had a relationship earlier,” said Kirit Kumar Rathod, Superintendent of Police.