UPA is an alliance of ‘corruption’: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday latched onto RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s conviction in a fodder scam case to hit out at the Congress, an ally of Prasad, saying the UPA is an “alliance of corruption”.

Union minister JP Nadda also rejected Prasad’s claim of a BJP conspiracy behind his conviction and said the cases were pursued when the UPA was in power and wondered how his party figured in the matter.

He cited other graft cases involving the Congress and its allies, claiming that its alliance was an alliance of “corruption” and it had been exposed badly.

“It has been proved that Lalu Prasad indulged in corruption and the decision has been given by the court. How does the BJP figure in it? It is the alliance between the Congress and Lalu Prasad’s party when all such actions have taken place.

Earlier in the day, BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan hit out at Prasad over his public comments before the verdict was delivered.