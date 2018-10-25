UP: Police foil self-immolation bid by parents of ‘kidnapped’ girl

Lucknow: Police on Thursday foiled a self-immolation bid by the parents of a 14-year-old girl who they allege had been kidnapped about five months ago.

The parents tried to set themselves on fire outside the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly building here, after several attempts to lodge a police complaint failed. Security personnel caught them near the Assembly’s gate number 3, and handed them to the police.

They said that their 14-year-old daughter had been kidnapped five months ago from Chiraiyya village in Bahraich district, according to the police. However, the police repeatedly refused to register a complaint in the matter.

The parents alleged that one Sudhir Sharma from Dibiyapur, Aurraiya, had kidnapped their daughter. They also said that they had been trying to find the whereabouts of their daughter but to no avail. They alleged that even senior district police officials had asked them to remain silent and not raise the matter any further.