Uniqueness of Sahaja Yoga meditation

Sahaja Yoga Meditation is simple and unique. Just five to ten minutes regular meditation is a must. Sahaja Yoga started by Her Holiness Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi from May 1970 onwards, its meditation practitioners are beneficiaries in many ways. Shri Mataji’s visits to various countries to give self-realisation to seekers by awakening their Kundalini, today seekers from more than 140 countries practice this meditation.

A sahaja yoga meditation practitioner from Hyderabad, Uday Shankar, firmly believes that it is this meditation that makes to connect the individual’s attention to the all-pervading divine power during thoughtless state. He has organized many personality development for students and stress management sessions for corporate bodies in India and U S. He says, “It was way back in 2006, wherein I had a fatal accident and was almost declared dead by the doctors as I had suffered multiple injuries and was terrible bleeding. My body was shuttled between hospitals as no one dared to operate me because there wasn’t any hope for my survival. But look at the destiny, where one of the major hospitals agreed to admit me. I had to undergo three major operations and was in coma for around a months’ time. During this period, had umpteen numbers of miracles that have brought me back to life. It’s none other than SAHAJA YOGA Meditation that I have been practicing since my childhood, which has been providing stimuli to the energy centers and my being since birth.

Even doctors couldn’t believe when I woke up from Coma and sat for Meditation for few minutes and went back into coma for a few weeks. Every medicine that was tried started working miraculously, which made them realize that there is a power that’s helping me come out of the horrendous incident. I started regaining my conscious-ness after a month and got to hear that have started behaving as usual like earlier. The best part of this incident is that I came back to my home town but don’t remember an inch of what happened in the last 1 month even after regained my consciousness.

This accident has transformed me 360 degrees and am reliving a great life, where I have been recognized across the industry for my good deeds and the initiatives that am leading on Environment Sustainability and for other Social concerns.”