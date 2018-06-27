UN report on alleged rights violations in Kashmir is ‘motivated’: Army chief Rawat

New Delhi, Army Chief Bipin Rawat today slammed the recent UN report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir as “motivated” and said that India should not be too concerned about it. Rawat also asserted that the Army’s human rights record is “absolutely above board”. “I don’t think we should get too concerned about the report. Some of these reports are motivated,” Rawat said when asked about the recent report by the United Nations (UN) that alleged human rights violation by the forces in Kashmir and sought an international probe.

Talking to reporters on sidelines of a cyber security conference, he also emphasised that the Army’s human rights record is well known to all. “The human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board.” Earlier this month, the UN Human Rights Council for the first time released a report on alleged violation of human rights in both Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and sought an international inquiry into these cases.

The report evoked a sharp reaction from the External Affairs Ministry, which discarded it as “fallacious, tendentious and motivated” and questioned the intent behind it. Addressing the conference, the Army chief stressed on exploiting cyber space for advantages of defence forces, saying, “We must also develop niche capabilities to disable the adversaries’ system.” The cyber space, he said, is not only important in conventional warfare, but it is also equally relevant in the sub-conventional warfare or proxy war.”Today, the terrorists operating against us from across the borders are very tech-savvy. They are exploiting cyber space for their advantage. If we don’t stay ahead of them, we will never be able to get over the phenomena of terrorism,” Rawat said. He also noted that China is ramping up its capabilities in the cyber warfare.