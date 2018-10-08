UMC removes banners, posters

Ujjain: Collector Manish Singh instructed Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) to remove all the banners, flexes, hoarding, advertising balloons and also to cover the names of government’s schemes, political parties and leaders painted on government vehicles and on the walls, from public view, across the city in view of the compliance with election code of conduct.

Singh and other officials inspected the city and gave necessary instructions to the government agencies and officials concerned for compliance of election code of conduct. On the instructions of municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal the UMC team carried out a drive to comply with collectors orders. During the inspection additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, deputy commissioner Yogendra Patel, Sunil Shah and other concerned officials were present.