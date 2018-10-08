UMC removes banners, posters
Ujjain: Collector Manish Singh instructed Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) to remove all the banners, flexes, hoarding, advertising balloons and also to cover the names of government’s schemes, political parties and leaders painted on government vehicles and on the walls, from public view, across the city in view of the compliance with election code of conduct.
Singh and other officials inspected the city and gave necessary instructions to the government agencies and officials concerned for compliance of election code of conduct. On the instructions of municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal the UMC team carried out a drive to comply with collectors orders. During the inspection additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, deputy commissioner Yogendra Patel, Sunil Shah and other concerned officials were present.
JUST ARRIVED
- Indian tourist killed, 2 injured in shootout in Bangkok shooting
- ‘You think Salman Khan is God?’ Tanushree Dutta denies Bigg Boss 12 rumours
- Supreme Court seeks response from Centre on plea seeking NRC for Tripura
- IBPS Recruitment 2018: IBPS to soon close downloading of admit cards for Research Associate, Law Officer exam, check at ibps.in
- Supreme Court to hear plea against Rafale deal on October 10
EDITOR’S PICK
Having persuaded themselves that the bank rate would be raised by at least 0.25 basis points, when the RBI’s Monetary…
The low-key visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin last week had a high point which could prove vital in…
Looking beyond friendship to preserve sovereignty
The signing of the agreement for the purchase of a multi-billion S-400 missile defence system between India and Russia is…
Fuel price cut merely a pre poll gimmick
BJP president Amit Shah’s statement that the decision to cut fuel prices by Rs 2.5 shows the sensitivity of the…
Necessary to keep a close vigil on inflation
After two rounds of a hike in the policy repo rate, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has announced a pause.…