Ujjain Zone wins runner up shield in state-level Science Fair

Ujjain: Ujjain Zone ended runner up in a state-level science fair organised by State Science Education Institute, Jabalpur as per the instructions of National Council for Education and Research Training.

The shield was presented to Ujjain Zone in-charge and team by state science education institute director Dinesh Awasthi, Indore Joint Director, education, JK Sharma and corporator Dipika Nachani. Teachers Ravindra Swarnkaar, Leela Sahu, Jyoti Tiwari, Prakash Malviya, Uttra Joshi and Shreyas Kavde were present on the occasion. Students Pawan Rawal, Subhash Sisodiya, Arjas Khan, Brajesh Chawda, Aakanksha Vishwakarma, Shreyam Badodkar, Keyam Puranik, Kuldeep and Rishikesh Jodhawat participated in various competitions.